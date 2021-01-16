Suddenlink
I agree that Suddenlink needs to be replaced, starting on the day it started removing channels from its lineup and raising the bill.
I pay for basic cable and internet. My bill increased to $110.20. My internet is $89, and no, it is not unlimited. As for the cable, I only view a few of the channels Suddenlink has left for “basic users.”
I have signed up on C Spire’s website, and I am searching for an internet provider also. I will be going to Walmart for an antenna, which means Suddenlink can have this hot mess called basic cable.
Ford68
In addition to Old Buffalo’s astute comments (“My Two Cents,” Jan. 15), C Spire is a Mississippi home-grown company, whereas Altice/Suddenstink is based in New York, with French ownership ties. Another reason to support the effort to recruit C Spire fiber to our community.
Additionally, C Spire has a locally staffed office in our city, which would (hopefully) ensure great access to customer service.
Veritas
Regarding the article “Dispute keeps some TV channels dark” (Jan. 14):
No need to support Suddenlink’s poor service and channel offerings as there are several streaming options that offer our local channels at a better price. I switched and am very happy.
deltalassie
