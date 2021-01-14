Broadband access
Regarding the article “Delta Electric broadband project is progressing” (Jan. 13):
What about the rest of the area that Delta Electric Power Association serves? The entire area is severely lacking in many things and is many years behind the rest of the country.
By having access to the internet at a decent speed and reliability, that could be one of just many things needed to bring the Delta closer to being less poverty-stricken. Access to information is one key to success. Look back at history — printed books and papers, radio, TV, etc., all were tremendous aids in the education of people. The internet far surpasses all of that. While I agree that all forms of information I just listed are up to the user in how to implement them, they can be of great benefit to all of humanity if used correctly.
Most people are not going to travel to use the Internet. Therefore, it needs to be in the homes of the users. Delta EPA is in a perfect position to provide internet access. Other access methods have been tried and are severely lacking. Dial-up, satellite, wireless, etc. are all too slow and unreliable. DSL is better, but cable and fiber optic are currently the best ones for rural use.
If the Delta is ever going to begin to climb out of its current quagmire, fast, reliable internet access is just one of many things that are required to do so.
Barney Fife
Wow, I pay $100 per month for 75 mbps speed from Suddenlink (my only choice in Northeast Greenwood), which is less than the minimum speed offered in rural Carrol County.
Our city leaders need to get aggressive in getting fiber in our community. How are we going to sustain growth and recruit new businesses and residents to our city with such poor broadband infrastructure?
All I ever hear is crickets coming from our city and county leaders regarding this issue. Why?
Veritas
