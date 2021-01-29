Litter
Regarding the article “Board: We need to discuss litter” (Jan. 27):
This will be a big ole wasted effort (if it can even be called an effort). Greenwood has become nothing but a big old trash dump. It is not just the trash on the streets but the many unsightly areas. Also the overgrown grass, tires sitting on roadsides, deteriorating concrete, junk houses and just plain ugly areas of this town.
Greenwood has no sense of aesthetic appreciation or pride.
dtaylor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.