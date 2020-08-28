School district
I am writing in response to the comment in “My Two Cents” (Aug. 15) by Concerned Parent about the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District.
First of all, you start by talking about all the students not being on virtual learning. If students are not on virtual learning, it is maybe because they have not registered yet, or they have not paid the $15 for the Chromebook or picked it up yet, or they do not have internet service.
When the parents came to the school to pick up their children’s schedule, they were given forms explaining how to log in and the school’s phone numbers for assistance. So, I guess you did not pick your forms up.
Then you started talking about the teachers’ and assistants’ jobs. Do you work or sit at home? Why would a “concerned parent” be worrying about what the assistants and teachers are doing?
Are you really worried about all the students being on virtual learning or the teachers’ and assistants’ jobs?
#WEALLNEEDAJOB
Convalescent plasma
Could Donald Trump have a “blood boy” teeming with COVID-19 antibodies, ala Gavin Belson in “Silicon Valley”? Is that why he’s so hot to get positive publicity for this “breakthrough” convalescent plasma, even if it means getting the head of the Food and Drug Administration to lie for him and look like an idiot in front of his peers, or anyone who understands basic scientific principles?
Could Trump and his rich buddies have a transfusion room set up in Mar-a-Lago where they lie around in thick robes, have their nails buffed and load up on antibodies?
It would explain so much, like how an obese old man could walk around without a mask, seemingly fearless while surrounded by infected people on his staff and in his family.
Can’t one of those White House reporters yell to Trump while the helicopters rev up behind him? I’m sure he’d tell us the truth.
Just asking
State flag
Regarding the comment by Old Buffalo about the state flag (“My Two Cents,” Aug. 27):
You don’t seem to understand what’s happening here. Removal of the old flag has already been decided.
skywalker
