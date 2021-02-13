David Jordan
Regarding the article “Jordan defends leaving race just before deadline” (Feb. 10):
If a resident of Ward 6 wanted to challenge David Jordan, why didn’t he or she submit the required paperwork prior to the deadline? It seems Dorothy Glenn did just that.
dxtimmo
Carrollton
Thank you, reddrover, for bringing up Carrollton and its wonderful Carroll County officials, leaders, county office workers and local business owners (“My Two Cents,” Feb. 5).
Glad you were able to pass through Carrollton. Isn’t it gorgeous?
Mitchell Costilow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.