Editor, Commonwealth:
Your recent comments on the editorial page of the Commonwealth concerning Herman Perkins Jr.’s selection for the Community Service Award (“Perkins has a servant’s heart,” Feb. 26) was not only most welcome but also well-deserved for an individual with a benevolent heart.
I have known Mr. Perkins for many years and know firsthand of his many kind, concerned and caring acts in this community. Sadly, many times his kind acts fell into “thankless” hands that made promises to him that were never kept. Yet he persevered and continues to this day to extend a hand of compassion, especially to the many people, including myself, who entrust funeral arrangements for our loved ones into his hands and those of his staff at Century Funeral Home.
It is my hope that Mr. Perkins knows how much he is appreciated in this community and that long after he is gone, his work and kindness toward others will speak for him.
