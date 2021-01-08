Editor, Commonwealth:
I was totally appalled by seeing Cindy Hyde-Smith’s name on the list of Republicans who opposed or objected to the voters’ electoral process. I am disgusted by this.
What does that say about the many Mississippians who came out to vote in our democracy to ensure our voices would be heard and our decisions respected?
Maybe we need a recount of her votes against Mike Espy in the last election to send her back to Washington. She’s a Pollyanna with no guts or respect for the Mississippians she is supposed to represent.
The riot on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 was the worst sight I’ve seen in my lifetime and hope to never see again.
Cindy Hyde-Smith needs to go back and take a look at that disgraceful, disturbing and un-American act. She's part of it by not accepting what Americans decided on in our last election.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be our next president and vice president on Jan. 20. Deal with it and stop the madness.
