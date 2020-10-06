Editor, Commonwealth:
The saying goes that it takes a village to raise a child. So let me start by naming two gentlemen who raised thousands of kids: Dr. Alfred Arrington and Coach Harvey Wardell.
I met these two men at an early age, as did a thousand other kids from Leflore County and the surrounding area at the National Youth Sports Program at Mississippi Valley State University. They taught us a lot of important things about life. These men played a valuable part in raising us while our parents went off to work. I’m proud to say they did a terrific job.
They were our parents away from home. As father figures, they took up time with us and molded us to be the men and women we are today. They gave us so many life lessons through the enrichment classes and through sports. These are the type of men who are missing in the community today.
I want to take this time to say, “Thank you and job well done,” to all the National Youth Sports Program staff.
