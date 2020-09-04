Editor, Commonwealth:
I just finished reading Tim Kalich’s op-ed column (“Caught with his mask down,” Aug. 29) in the local newspaper.
He was on point with everything he said about Gov. Tate Reeves. In my opinion, Gov. Reeves waited too late to shut our state down, and he was too early opening it back up.
I have a personal gripe with everything this governor has done when it comes to COVID-19. My father was a resident of Mississippi State Veterans Home in Kosciusko and contracted the virus. He tested positive on May 7. Daddy died June 8 of complications from the virus. It seems a staff member brought in the disease from outside.
Gov. Reeves contradicts everything he says by his actions. Thank you for the column.
