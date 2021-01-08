Editor, Commonwealth:
I take exception to the Commonwealth’s recent endorsement of Everytown for Gun Safety’s “study” regarding fatal and non-fatal accidents with firearms in the state (“A study of gun survivors,” Dec. 16).
First, after hearing all about all the undue influence of “money in politics” for more than 40 years, we now have billionaire Michael Bloomberg advancing civilian disarmament. It’s interesting that Bloomberg funds Everytown, “The Trace,” a truly anti-gun rag, and the Bloomberg School of Health, all with the express purpose of fostering the disarming of law-abiding Americans.
The upshot of the Everytown study is that universal background checks would somehow reduce the incidence of accidental gun injuries and deaths. That is doubtful. However, the banning of civilian ownership of firearms is the real and ultimate goal for Everytown.
Not surprisingly, Mississippi ranks at the top of Bloomberg’s “naughty list.”
In Nevada, Virginia and elsewhere, Mr. Bloomberg has put his money where his mouth is by “buying” state legislators and members of Congress. He said so himself in his short-lived presidential campaign.
I’m sure he has a pat answer for gun crimes exploding in the Big Apple. “It’s states like Mississippi” that make it easier for criminals to evade New York’s “tough” gun laws, he’d likely say — regardless of the numerous federal gun law violations taking place and the leniency of New York’s law enforcement.
What gun owners really need to worry about is the incoming Biden and Harris administration.
They’ll push Bloomberg’s nonsense — either through legislation or executive orders.
The 2020 Democratic victory begs the question: Which is worse, an old plagiarizing fool or a committed ideologue without a shred of competency?
I feel we won’t have to wait too long to find out the answer.
Robert Darden
Cruger
