Editor, Commonwealth:
Just wanted to let my fellow Greenwoodians know how I appreciate my hometown and true friends.
On Aug. 27, many had to evacuate to different places because of Hurricane Laura. One of our church family chose to evacuate from Lake Charles, Louisiana, to my hometown of Greenwood, not knowing how long they would have to stay.
When he found out that he and his family would be stuck there at least three weeks before water and lights would be turned on at their home in Lake Charles, he called my husband, Bishop J. Clophus, and let him know about the situation. We could not help him because all the stores, gas stations and Western Union were closed.
I thought about a longtime co-worker and fellow co-laborer in the Lord, Dr. Calvin Collins, and I called him for help. I told him the situation and need. He did not hesitate to help.
I am so grateful for the love and concern he immediately showed toward helping this family in need.
They are back in Lake Charles. There are no lights yet, but we do have water, and some of the stores are opening that were not destroyed
Again, thank God for Rev Collins.
