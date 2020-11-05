Editor, Commonwealth:
The shopping cart is 83 years old as of 2020. The shopping cart was invented by Sylvan Goldman in 1937 and received a lot of skepticism from both men and women as it resembled a baby carriage. Through many advertisements, the shopping cart become popular and made Goldman a millionaire.
Now we see shopping carts all around the world. Today, it does double duty as a baby carrier while mama or dad do their shopping. Some toddlers get to enjoy a ride now and then, too.
Many times, shoppers continue to buy until the basket is full or, to exaggerate, until the shop is empty. Shop owners improved their business immensely with the help of a shopping cart. Goods reached home in bulk as overwhelmed shopping carts carried goods to the parking lot with ease.
But now, parking lots are turning ugly with shopping carts lying everywhere. It is the responsibility of the public to return the cart to the appropriate place in the parking lots. Greenwood is no different with this scenario. Let us grown-ups push our shopping carts into the proper place and teach our kids to do the same. We love Greenwood. Let us keep it clean.
Stray Carts in the Parking Lot
