Editor, Commonwealth:
My father never met two of his uncles who fought in France during World War I. My mother’s older brother, an uncle I never met, was killed in action at Guadalcanal in World War II. These brave patriots, and many other young American men, gave their lives for our right (yours, mine, and all the Democrats and Republicans who may be reading this) to live free.
Our freedoms are personal. Our freedoms are God-given and inalienable. Our country’s Declaration of Independence recognized a legitimate government’s obligation to see that its citizens’ freedoms are protected.
One of the first freedoms, as guaranteed by the Bill of Rights in the U.S. Constitution, is the freedom of speech. Nowhere is there a right to freedom from hurt feelings.
As I’ve read or heard explained, those who in other cities and states in the past several months have torn down statues of Jesus Christ, Christopher Columbus, Junipero Serra, Jeff Davis and Abe Lincoln have done so because of hurt feelings. A couple of weekends ago, in the dead of night, vandals (or “protesters”) overturned a holy statue, broke apart a bench and tore up flowering plants in my parish church’s prayer garden. That hurt my feelings.
Feelings aside, recently reported plans for removal of the Confederate memorial statue on the courthouse lawn in Greenwood and Andrew Jackson’s statue in front of the city hall in Jackson by orderly votes of elected bodies, rather than the disorder and confusion of screaming rioters and cowardly vandals, exemplify the difference between law and order, civilization and chaos.
Agree or disagree with those decisions, the approaches taken in Greenwood and Jackson to address two controversial matters have thus far been done peacefully. In my opinion, this is good because a good example has been set for the children of both cities, and for their parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.