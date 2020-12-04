Editor, Commonwealth:
I want to talk about us in Greenwood getting along as a family.
I have been living in Greenwood going on 19 years soon. I have seen many things here, some good and some not so good. I have met many good people here, and some of them have become like family to me. Then I have met my share of people who are mean and have some cold hearts.
We, as people, need to go back to our roots and start loving our neighbors like we used to.
Back when I was younger, I used to see the older people talk to us younger people and show us how to love and help thy neighbor. I hear people say here in Greenwood that we live in a world that’s not good for us. As people, we should come together in one accord.
Yes, we may have our share of disagreements. Let’s use them in a positive way. There are many ways to not fight each other and still love each other as a family. We need to first be willing to listen and not always be willing to reply. Sometimes just saying “I love you” and showing that you care in a time of need mean a lot to a person. Small steps always make big things happen.
Families should not fight each other but instead show love and words of encouragement toward each other. Your words really matter to people. If we keep on using mean words toward each other, then we are really hurting each other. And that’s not good for anyone.
I have seen this city’s many accomplishments and triumphs, but I also have seen this city’s many wars and hardships. The city’s leaders can’t make our city better by themselves. It takes us as a whole to make our city much better.
For it to happen, we need our Lord to guide us all. We live in a city that needs to heal, love and be compassionate toward each other. I know that it may not be easy, but when we come together as one city and nation, we can overcome anything.
I love you all in this city.
(0) comments
