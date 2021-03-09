Editor, Commonwealth:
It’s election time again. It really saddens me to see so many candidates running for the same position. Some are running to split the votes, and others for the increased salary. Many are not interested in making a positive impact in our community. They just want the money.
It’s a part-time job with full-time pay. It seems that they are doing our community more harm than good, because they are never available for those they were elected to represent.
It’s time for us as a people to go to the polls and retire some of these so-called representatives. It’s time to give someone else a chance. It’s also time for term limits to be set for all elected officials. They should not be allowed to remain in office until they aren’t able to make sound decisions. It’s all about power and control.
There was a time when we had no black elected officials. Now that we have a majority of local black officials, we still see little to no progress in our neighborhoods.
We only see most of these officials during election time. If that’s the best they can do as my representative, don’t bother. They care more about animals than us humans. Or are we as black people even considered humans?
We have no facility in our community that supports our youth, not even our churches. We need someone who will help bring about positive change. I realize change takes time, but some of them have had more than a decade.
Our children need to see real men and women in office, someone they can talk to and count on as well. These elected officials see the violence, shake their heads and keep moving. They should remember that they have children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members. They should not think they are exempt. Violence is like a bullet. It is not prejudiced. We are praying for our youth, but still we need help from our officials.
Citizens of Greenwood, it’s time to let our voice be heard at the polls. It’s time to stop listening to the same lies that we were told last election. We can make the change. Our youth are counting on us.
