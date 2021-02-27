Editor, Commonwealth:
To all the poor and disadvantage living in the Mississippi Delta, whether you are Black, white, pink or polka- dot, please take a few minutes and think about the message I am trying to get across.
In the Delta, we have the highest rate of poverty in the nation. Many communities in the Delta don’t have access to a grocery store, have inferior health care with a huge price tag and have age-old institutionalized racism that has marginalized generations of poor people, black and white. Now as strange as it may sound, the Delta also has some of the richest land in the world. When I say land, I am not talking about dirt. I am referring to land as one of the major components in how wealth is produced. Then why is the Mississippi Delta the poorest region in the country?
In spite of having some of the richest soil in the world, only a few prominent individuals or families control this immensely valuable resource. Poor people across the Delta are so divided until they don’t recognize their common concerns. The main common concern should be overcoming the negative impact of poverty. However, the people of the Delta have allowed the clever tricksters to convince them that their primary issue is not related to economics. People who are tricksters get the thing they want by lying to other people. These tricksters usually appear every year during election time.
The tactics of these shysters have worked so well until they have hoodwinked the poor people of the Delta into believing that false loyalties to political parties and platforms that do not serve them are in their best interest.
I am not a communist, socialist, pure capitalist, Republican, Democrat, etc. I simply do not wish to be the dumbest when it comes to recognizing a trickster.
Finally, there is enough political clout in the Mississippi Delta to reshape politics in the state and influence policies coming from Washington. In the 1890s, there was a political movement spreading all over the country called the populist movement that led to the Progressive Era. The movement could not solidify itself to become a driving force in political events then and now. False loyalties kept poor people from coming together to work toward common interests. That common interest should be ending the suffering caused by oppressive economic conditions. Let’s not fumble the ball this time.
