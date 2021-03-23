Editor, Commonwealth:
Regarding the comment in “My Two Cents” (March 16) about the Lalla Walker Lewis mural on display at the Museum of the Mississippi Delta:
I once interviewed Ms. Lewis regarding her art. She was an interesting person, and I learned a lot about her through the interview. I did get the opportunity to tell her how important her work was to the public and that she was a wonderful artist who had achieved her place in history.
One needs to understand that Ms. Lewis was employed by the Works Progress Administration (WPA), which operated from 1935 to 1943. Eudora Welty was also employed by the WPA, and she chose to show the poverty of Southerners through her photography. It was an ingenious plan by the Roosevelt administration to put American artists of all kinds back to work by documenting America. (We should encourage our leadership to do it again.)
Ms. Lewis was, first and foremost, an artist. I think she knew her subject matter would be relevant in the coming years. And she was right. I believe that she, of all people, did not think the rampant racism of that time was right. She was NOT a racist artist. Which brings me to the museum.
Regarding Ms. Lewis’ art, I think a mural would be better suited to an art museum. (Having said that, I am so happy that Greenwood has the mural and not some art museum in New York City or elsewhere. And I hope that this time, the powers that be will keep it safe and restored. Maybe the museum can add an art wing.)
Lewis chose to show the hardships of black Americans, just as Eudora Welty did. I think the museum could really take advantage of her subject matter by displaying it maybe as a moderate backdrop copy with a front display of the harsh lives of blacks in that era. I am not sure where the mural is currently displayed, but I can see where someone might misconstrue what the museum was trying to do. And granted, those depictions are hurtful today. The fact that we still have to grapple with racism is so disheartening. Either this country is inclusive (equality for all), or we will perish as a democracy.
But I would like to say that Lalla Walker Lewis was not racist. I believe that she was quite the opposite. And I think if she were painting today, she would be putting BLM to her canvasses. I believe it was an attempt by the museum to commemorate the late artist, because we all loved seeing that mural at the old Greenwood-Leflore Public Library. I loved it first and foremost for her ability as an artist and not for the cruel reality which it depicted. I am so glad it has been restored. We must never erase that history, lest it be repeated.
So I invite everyone to appreciate Mrs. Lewis’ art for art’s sake. And rest knowing that she was the last person to be a racist around here. I found her to be quite pragmatic, but not racist. Her art, no matter what the subject matter, came first. Those who would like to put her in a racist category, either black or white, did not know her.
