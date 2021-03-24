Editor, Commonwealth:
Before President Biden could rearrange the furniture in the White House, he was asking Congress to pass a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill aimed at fighting off the issues caused by the coronavirus.
I asked myself immediately, How much money is a trillion dollars? By doing a little research, I discovered that if an individual spent a dollar a second it would take nearly 32,000 years to spend just one trillion dollars.
After getting a general idea of how much money this is, I asked myself, Where is this money going to come from? Who is going to be responsible for paying it back? And what exactly is this $1.9 trillion stimulus package supposed to do?
The government had already invested a ton of money in battling the so-called effects of the pandemic. The people at the bottom of the food chain only got a taste of something to eat with two coronavirus checks that totaled about $1,200. If one were to divide the $1,200 by 365 days, those at the bottom of the food chain got about $3.28 per day. Do you know what that will buy? The $1.9 trillion plan will give the most desperate people almost the exact same amount they received earlier. Come on, man. What a joke.
The new president is asking for money to fix things that cannot be fixed with money. Giving billions of dollars to public schools to reopen is not going to correct the problems that existed before they closed. More unemployment payments will not solve the problems of the essential workers and the underemployed (those who are underpaid for their skills and abilities). Programs and resources that create more opportunities for individuals to become entrepreneurs could be a start.
Taking out the $15-an-hour minimum wage was the only thing in the stimulus plan that made sense.
Greenville
