Editor, Commonwealth:
In 2019, I wrote a not-so- subtle letter to the editor about young adults taking over governing. The 2021 campaign season is upon us, and it’s time to see what Greenwood is going to do in regard to its future.
Since my letter in 2019, much has happened. A year of record-breaking homicide rates, turmoil over the leadership of our Police Department, black small businesses seeing record growth, COVID-19, Black Lives Matter protests, a new state flag, medical marijuana and a commitment to ridding our county courthouse of a Confederate statue. These things, whether they were good or bad, have highlighted exactly what I was trying to convey in 2019.
The positive changes that have happened since 2019 have been powered by young people getting active and involved in our city, state and around the world. While many may still not realize it, young leaders are beginning to shape the future of Leflore County and the city of Greenwood. The year 2021 presents us with the opportunity to continue shaping where we’d like to see our city in the next decade and beyond. Do we want to stick with the “status quo,” or will we build on the progress that is already taking shape?
This cycle, we’ve already crossed one major hurdle. Sen. David Jordan has finally retired his council seat. Four other council members are being challenged by promising new and diverse candidates. Kenderick Cox has decided to run again for mayor after his loss in 2017.
If we’re going to build on the change we’ve already seen, we must handle our business at the ballot box in April and June. We have to be willing to set aside our egos and differences of opinion in order to come together as one. The future we build for our children in this city literally depends on us making the right decisions with our votes this upcoming election.
Let’s retire the decades-old leadership that has stalled the progression of our city and get Greenwood moving on a steady path forward.
