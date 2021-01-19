Editor, Commonwealth:
During a recent quick trip to visit family, I experienced a sudden health issue that required immediate medical attention. I drove myself to Greenwood Leflore Hospital and took my place in the crowded emergency room waiting area.
I have no doubt that my obvious physical pain resulted in my being bumped up on the list. For that I am extremely grateful.
As a pastor, I’ve spent plenty of time visiting people in hospitals. I’ve also had my fair share of personal experiences in emergency rooms. I’ve lived in small towns with very limited medical resources, and I’ve lived in large cities with impressive specialty hospitals and clinics.
But I want to commend the team at Greenwood Leflore Hospital for its professionalism and quality of care. My assigned nurses were Lindsey Hughes and Brian Hill, and they went to great lengths to tend to my immediate need.
I know that your local hospital has had some significant management issues in recent years, along with the economic and managed-care challenges that are leading to large-scale closures of small and rural hospitals all over the country. Even with this reality, the Greenwood area is incredibly blessed to have a hospital to meet the medical needs of residents.
Please don’t take this resource for granted. You never know when your life may depend on it.
