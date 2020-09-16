Editor, Commonwealth:
In your section “My Two Cents,” how do you continue to let someone berate a good person who is doing a great job for the citizens of Carroll County and the surrounding area? (See “My Two Cents,” Sept. 3.)
I’ve known Sheriff Clint Walker for 30 years. He is a great guy. How you can let someone judge his character and integrity and not have enough gumption to sign his or her name is beyond me.
It’s time for “My Two Cents” to go.
Mitchell Costilow
Greenwood
