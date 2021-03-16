Editor, Commonwealth:
Regarding the comment by “Fed Up With Republican Party” in “My Two Cents” (March 11) and its violent and murderous wish that Cindy Hyde-Smith be “dipped in tar and fried”:
Where in response to that is all the outrage that’s been expressed by so many of the newspaper’s bleeding heart, leftist, liberal Democrats? The blatant, unabashed, hypocritical double standard of the cowardly Democrats is shameful. But, of course, they don’t care, because they know no shame. In their minds, they’re always right; and anyone who dares disagree with them is immediately labeled a racist, a Nazi or a homophobe.
I wonder how the Republican hater would feel if one day someone came for him and told him he was about to be dipped in tar and fried? Whoever “Fed Up With Republican Party” is, he sounds like a homicidal maniac (or a Nazi) to me.
