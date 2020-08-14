Editor, Commonwealth:
I appreciated Tim Kalich’s column (“Masks have practical problem”), which was reprinted in the Aug. 6 issue of the Northside Sun. I have read it and reread it. Given its relevance, it deserves a more prominent place than the bottom of the page.
Over the last few months, I have gritted my teeth over a few editorials and some columns about the COVID-19 pandemic. These include that it will pass in a few months, it’s not worse than the flu, it chiefly affects persons over the age of 70, and other non-scientific statements.
The severity and impact of this unusual virus initially hit the New York metropolitan area most severely. I read the severe measures their health care providers had to take to try and stay alive while caring and treating their affected patients. They were unfortunately forced to plead, even beg for the right kind of face masks and ventilators. Nurses had to wear a mask more than once. Doctors and nurses had to quarantine themselves from their children. All had to remove work protective outfits, totally wash them, and had to shower and wash hair after each shift.
Meanwhile I pondered the reluctance of the White House in not utilizing an executive order in order to produce a sufficient number of PPEs (personal protective equipment) so that hospital administrators and doctors would not have to plead, bargain and, in some cases, buy their own life-saving equipment.
If the U.S. had a national health care system, we would have had necessary coordination between health agencies, contact tracing, more universal testing and early reporting of testing results. Our doctors, nurses, first responders, and undertakers have had great challenges due to a haphazard system of response.
At least 900 doctors and nurses have contracted COVID due to their diligence. They have been overworked, lost sleep, become depressed and numb with exhaustion and the inability to save their patients, so some have developed post-traumatic stress disorder. I read a long New York Times article about a young emergency room physician who slipped into a depression she could not escape. She felt guilty over not being able to save all she treated, became unable to function and committed suicide. We should respect these health care providers by wearing masks and not engaging in risky behaviors.
If we had a national health care system and if our past Mississippi governor had chosen wisely for Medicaid expansion, thousands of Mississippi citizens would have health care, many of our state’s smaller hospitals would be open and there would be places of treatment for our rural citizens instead of some citizens having to be airlifted to other states. Why? Because our big hospitals, with an ever-increasing number of COVID cases, have run out of the necessary intensive care beds. I find this deplorable.
I continue to be amazed at those who think mask wearing is taking away their freedom, too inconvenient and say, “I just want to be free and live my life.” It is shocking to learn that persons have been killed or hurt for merely encouraging or requesting that their customers wear a mask when in a store.
Let us do it for others and our community. Remember the Golden Rule, please.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.