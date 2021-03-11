Editor, Commonwealth:
Regarding the editorial “Pair early voting with cleaner rolls” (Jan. 29):
Senate Bill 2588 would have allowed election officials to contact voters by mail who have not voted in two years. The current law is four years or, in other words, two federal elections. If the voter were to not respond to the mailed notice, they could be removed from the voter rolls.
The Commonwealth is in favor of four or incredibly eight years before election officials could contact the voters and begin the process of removing them from the voting rolls. So apparently the Commonwealth trusts mail-in ballots but not using the mail for contacting voters to see if they, in fact, still live at the address at which they are registered.
The editorial ignores the fact that if a voter does not vote for two years, he almost certainly has moved or died. If the voter has moved, then the contact card is of service to the voter because it simply moves his registration to his current address, ensuring that when he votes, his vote will count.
If the voter is deceased and removed from the voting rolls, then it removes any possibility of his vote being fraudulently cast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.