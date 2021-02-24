Archives & History
Regarding Charles M. Dunagin’s op-ed column ("Archives and history board isn’t broken,” Feb. 23):
I appreciate Dunagin’s concern for the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, but his article seems to end on events during William D. McCain’s presidency of the University of Southern Mississippi, while it starts on the introduction of legislation that will politicize the board.
There have been many fine directors at MDAH: Elbert Hilliard and Hank Holmes.
I fear that perhaps people want to get control of instruction in the schools of history and of the preservation of Mississippi’s history by MDAH so that ideology and not scholarship is pre-eminent.
One more thing: The late Dr. McCain (or General) does not command a lot of respect today, either at USM or among many with MDAH.
vinnie
Toxic noise
I cannot understand why people will drive around and even stop in their yard with their car radio blasting loud, ugly music. What could even be enjoyable about this?
I see children in some of these vehicles. Do the parents not know these small children will not be able to hear in a few years. Neither will the adults.
To me it looks like the vehicle would explode from the blasting noise. It’s very dangerous to a person’s hearing.
Even in factories where the noise is not as loud as these amps, employees wear earplugs. Please cut the noise and have respect for others.
Unamped
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.