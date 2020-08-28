Editor, Commonwealth:
“There are two races of men in this world, but only two — the ‘race’ of the decent man and the ‘race’ of the indecent man.” — Viktor E. Frankl, “Man’s Search for Meaning”
This country was founded by Europeans. It was created by the participation of Protestant, Catholic and Jewish fellow citizens. They established a government that recognized natural law and the God-given rights of man — a framework based on Western philosophy and Judeo-Christian theology.
Europeans by race are Caucasian, just as Asians are Oriental and Indian. Caucasians are shades of white or brown by varying degrees of pigmentation.
Some people have made up a sin that one political party and much of the national press have come to treat as the only sin around: racism. And thanks to the same confederacy, that sin has come to be equated with and condensed into “whiteness.” In short, whiteness is a sin, the sin; a ground for discrimination and a basis for hatred.
How is this different from “blackness” being a ground for discrimination and a basis for hatred? Haven’t the good people of both races, all races, worked to get rid of this lie? Why isn’t the press calling out this bigoted hypocrisy?
I am very concerned for our country on the increasing efforts by foreign and domestic enemies to condemn and weaken America and Western civilization itself. Some things should not be tolerated. This form of racism is one of them.
