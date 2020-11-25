Editor, Commonwealth:
How unpopular I’ve become (not that I was ever popular to begin with).
I normally don’t respond to persons who write in criticism of letters I’ve submitted to our local newspaper, but I had no idea, when I wrote my most recent letter to the editor, about my disdain for the Cuomo brothers and their totalitarian ideas (“Cuomo’s Thanksgiving order is ridiculous,” Nov. 20), what a firestorm of reaction I’d create. That said, I wholeheartedly agree with my detractors, in that I went far too far, and I was wrong in wishing upon the Cuomo brothers, however evil, dangerous or Hitlerian they or their intentions are, a deadly virus.
The truth is that I do not wish for their deaths or the deaths of anyone, and it was very hypocritical of and wrong for me to have written that in a letter. Sometimes, sadly, the “Send” key, like the tongue, is quicker than the brain, and “anger resides in the lap of fools.” So, again, I apologize for that angry, foolish, unkind and, for me (not the Cuomos) embarrassing statement.
However, what I find just as despicable (as what my critics think my comment was) is my critics’ bold-faced, lily-livered, yellow-bellied cowardice in not having the courage to put their names on their submissions to the Commonwealth. Although she didn’t mention me by name, at least Beverly Stout had the courage and conviction, if not the common decency, to put her name with her letter (“Paper not following good journalism,” Nov. 24), which was clearly aimed at me/my letter, if not the Commonwealth for having published it.
Unless I’m mistaken, the Commonwealth used to have a policy of not publishing letters from anonymous sources; they’ve obviously scrapped that policy in an effort to increase their subscriptions. As it is now, with only having to use a “pen” name, such as “educationfirst,” or (my favorite) “justsayin” or even no name at all, the Commonwealth has become just another social media outlet that provides yet one more opportunity for persons to attack, with impunity and anonymity, others with whom they disagree. Most accused persons get to know the names of their accusers, but not at the Commonwealth.
I don’t like being personally attacked for my views any more than anyone else does; but that’s one of the risks you take when you express your opinions in a free society (which is something else I don’t think the Cuomo brothers care too much about). But even more so, I don’t like cowards — which is just what anyone who writes the Commonwealth a letter critical of someone else, yet who doesn’t have the “intestinal fortitude” to claim their letter by revealing their name, is — a coward. I wonder how it feels to be so afraid of claiming what you have to say by giving your name to it?
Maybe now, though, if I’ve again stirred them up enough, the next time they write the Commonwealth, at least one of those writers, who choose to remain nameless or use cutesy little pseudo names, will come forward and let us know who they are. But I seriously doubt it.
So, here’s my “John Hancock.”
P.S. Thank goodness I didn’t say something like “The Beatles are more poplar than God.” I’d have to leave town!
Editor’s note: The Commonwealth’s policy of requiring letters to the editor to be signed by their author has not changed. The feature “My Two Cents,” which was introduced to the editorial page in 2010, does allow comments to be unsigned or signed with pseudonyms.
Although we believe that a comment signed with the author’s real name is preferable and gives it more credibility, we also believe “My Two Cents” provides a useful forum for public discourse for those who fear ostracism, unwanted attention or retribution for expressing their opinions. Whether such fears are justifiable is debatable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.