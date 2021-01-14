Editor, Commonwealth:
I would like to pay tribute to Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Hill policeman who died from being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher by insurrectionists at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6 — and also to the policeman who skillfully led the mob away from the Senate chamber, which had not yet been secured, and dangerously toward himself in the opposite direction. This one-minute interval allowed the chamber to be secured, and prevented what could’ve been a wholesale massacre of many of our nation’s leaders.
I pay tribute also to the many law enforcement officers who were injured.
I also want to thank God for taking care of Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the insurrectionists stormed the halls of the Capitol, calling their names and hunting them down as the gallows and noose prepared for Pence outside awaited his capture.
It is to the everlasting shame of my beloved native state of Mississippi that Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith still signed off on the electoral objections AFTER the attack and after the legislators and vice president had been forced into hiding — as did Rep. Diana Harshbarger of my district in Tennessee. Tennessee sadly also has the dubious distinction of being home to Eric Gavelek Munchel, the grinning-for-the-camera insurrectionist sporting the now-infamous “zip ties.” God help us.
