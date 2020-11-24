Editor, Commonwealth:
I am writing to gather support from Leflore County elected officials and our sheriff for the need for inmates to be allowed to get their GED diploma.
One might ask, “Why would you educate an inmate locked up in jail anyway?” I submit five reasons.
1.Reading, writing and arithmetic are basic skills anyone should have. The saying “Reading is fundamental” is exactly right. The opportunity to focus and study these subjects can make use of time otherwise spent doing nothing.
2.An individual’s functional literacy is needed once reinserted into society.
3.Just about every employment application in America requires analysis of a person’s educational background. When you qualify applicants for potential job positions within a business, you must research what they know in order to match them to their work tasks.
4.Our state penal system gives time off of court-ordered sentences when you strive to acquire your GED diploma while incarcerated. Why can’t the county jail do the same?
5.Everybody has a life goal, whether young or old, to pursue and acquire a proper education. Why can’t inmates have this same choice?
Leflore County had a GED program for inmates in place about five years ago. I personally taught the math portions of the program to fellow inmates.
Mississippi Delta Community College certified the program for participants to “test out” for their GED diploma.
I am just questioning as to why was the inmate GED program ended before more lives could be transformed through acquired educational opportunity?
