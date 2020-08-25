Editor, Commonwealth:
“I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.”
Those “prophetic” words were uttered by Donald Trump in January 2016 during a campaign rally in Iowa. It wasn’t a slip of the tongue but a fact that Trump knew from the days of “Obama needs to show us his birth certificate.” He knew that his base would be there because they both had a common cause and reasons.
What Donald Trump did, and continues to do, was to capitalize on the continuing racism that many Americans cling to.
Leonard Pitts Jr., in his op-ed column titled “America’s caste system” (Aug. 21), posed the question that many African Americans already knew the answer to. The question was, “If people were given the choice between democracy and whiteness, how many would choose whiteness?”
The country — and especially Mississippi — has been answering that question for decades.
When Barack Obama ran for president and subsequently won not one term, but two, white America — well, some of it — lost its collective mind. “How dare he have the audacity to even think about stepping into that role?” Donald Trump subliminally echoed that sentiment on Aug. 19, when he stated, “The reason I’m here is because of President Obama.” That wasn’t a Freudian slip, but a result of Trump having no type of filter. He says what’s on his mind, even if some of the things he says should be relegated to the abyss of his mind, never to leave his lips.
To this day, I’m still in awe at how a president can create a cult-like following to the point where nothing he does or says matters.
Trump has stoked the racism that has been the cornerstone of America ever since its inception.
After it was revealed that white people were less likely to die from COVID-19, Trump never wore a mask and encouraged others, in his own demented way, to not wear one.
The state of Mississippi followed Trump’s lead and basically disregarded many of the issues that contributed to a rise in cases and deaths in other parts of the country. Mississippi is now — or was — one of a few states with the highest number of new cases. Just the other day, it was reported within the pages of this newspaper that a one-day spike in virus cases in Leflore County was indeed real.
I was at a store the other day. As I turned toward the meat section, I noticed a white employee placing various meats in their respective places. The first thing I noticed was that this person did have on a mask, but it was on his chin. I haven’t met a being yet who breathes through the chin.
When it is set in someone’s mind that their health and well-being will not be hampered by anything that could possibly hamper the health and well-being of others, some will outright dismiss the steps needed to protect themselves because, “Hey, it doesn’t affect me.” I know of three people who have died after contracting the virus, two within the area I live.
Donald Trump has convinced many white people that they are not in danger of contracting the virus, and they listened to him. Why I don’t know. On second thought, I do. We all do.
