Editor, Commonwealth:
There is nothing wrong with a private club, such as the Greenwood Country Club (GCC). In fact, until about a year ago, I was a member. I got out of the GCC mainly to try to save money and especially because I don’t play golf, which is the primary reason the GCC exists in the first place.
So how on earth was the decision of the GCC board to let the manager go worthy of a center front-page headline and story in the weekend edition of the Commonwealth (“Ex-club manager shocked by firing,” Jan. 30)? What if a law firm, like the one to which I belong, were to decide to let our office manager go? As much as I would hate that, because we have the best office manager in Mississippi, whose business would that be but between my firm’s partners and her? And would that make headline news in the Commonwealth?
With all the things to report on, the decision of a private club (and a very small one, at that) to exercise its right to hire and fire whom it pleases is not at all newsworthy, and it’s certainly not front-page headline news.
As the Commonwealth has gotten older, it’s also gotten a whole lot odder.
