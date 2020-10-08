Editor, Commonwealth:
Although this may be the worst time to ask for help for my son while so much violence is taking place, I have no other choice. Over the years, I’ve reached out through The Greenwood Commonwealth, and I greatly appreciate the newspaper because his case in 2010 wasn’t fairly represented due to my lack of money and resources.
Yes, he was guilty of a crime that cannot be erased; also, he admitted his guilt and asked for forgiveness. To many, that may not mean anything. Personally, I would love to know how many teens or even adults have stood in the Leflore County Courthouse before their victim and the judge and done that without being told to.
I’m not ever excusing bad behavior, regardless of who it is. I’ve suffered issues with my youngest son since this incident with my eldest. But today, I am crying out for Rodney Davis, inmate no. 155057. Please, somebody needs to help my family with this 20-year sentence. The 10 have weighed on us so heavily until it felt like three lifetimes.
His three children have never had a chance to enjoy him, while other murderers are right back on the street. I am willing to do the last 10 for him because I’m not sure how much more he can withstand. Please, somebody look into his case and talk with this young man and find out what happened. Please, go to the victim. See if he has a change of heart. My heartbeat is slowly fading as well.
I’m not expecting sympathy, but empathy. It has been a decade, and he was a child when the crime occurred. I brought the court letters from principals and teachers of his that got no consideration about his character. My entire family, his godparents and family friends were there to support not only him but the victim. There was one person there with the victim.
Nobody deserves to be hurt, but my child has paid his debt to society. How much more does Mississippi, Leflore County, the victim or anyone else want him, his children and his family to suffer? He’s gone through a lot in prison, growing up in there from childhood to manhood. Also, my own dad lost his leg soon after that happened. I struggle with mine, too, but I pray not to lose it.
So, please, help him to not stay any longer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.