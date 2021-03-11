Editor, Commonwealth:
As I look over the obituary of our friend, Wilsye Anne Turner Dale Lott, and the record of her many accomplishments, I am reminded of the beautiful yellow daffodils and crepe myrtles outside the fence at Evergreen Cemetery.
She was a true Southern lady of wit and intelligence, with a beautiful, soft-spoken voice.
I am sure the angels have found a place for her.
