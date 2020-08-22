Editor, Commonwealth:
The Greenwood Community COVID Response team, led by Kathryn Lucas, came out to Magnolia Manor I and Magnolia Manor II to distribute food from April through May 26.
These apartments are owned by Golden Age Inc.
The manager of these apartments put tenants’ names on a list to receive food. The manager made it her choice which tenant received food instead of going to every door. Food was distributed by the manager and the team, and she told them who should receive the food.
Many tenants in Magnolia Manor I didn’t receive food, but a lot of tenants in Magnolia Manor II received food. Tenants’ feelings were hurt because of the disrespectful way they were treated. This shows so much disrespect for Kathryn Lucas and all the hard-working citizens, churches, businesses and stores that worked to make this food possible.
If any team wants to distribute food here, please go door to door so that no tenant will be left out or overlooked.
Thank you for caring about us all during this trying time in our lives.
Editor’s note: Golden Age Inc. provided the following response.
This is in response to the Commonwealth’s offer for clarification about a complaint from a resident of Magnolia Manor, which is owned by the Rural Development Authority (RDA), a federal agency; Golden Age Inc. has a management contract with RDA.
It is our understanding that the resident felt that food given out by the Greenwood Community COVID Response Organization (GCCRO) was not distributed equitably due to decisions made by Magnolia Manor’s manager.
The volunteer organizers and workers of the food effort asked the manager for names of those residents without transportation or other means to secure food so they could be identified as recipients. The manager provided a list of those who met the qualifications presented by GCCRO, and food boxes were delivered to them.
We are disappointed that this particular resident was not happy, but it should be noted that after her displeasure was made known, despite her having and operating her own automobile, she did indeed receive a food box. We certainly do not want this to reflect negatively on anyone who was trying to help during this incredibly difficult time.
