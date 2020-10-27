Editor, Commonwealth:
In Sunday’s edition of the Commonwealth, Tim Kalich painted a grim picture of Itta Bena (“Itta Bena’s beyond self-repair”). However, there is much truth in most of his comments, but I would like to clarify the overall picturesque citizenry of some of the talented people in this community.
If I were an outsider, I would gather from his op-ed column that this community is filled with uneducated, deplorable citizens. There are Itta Bena citizens who currently represent all facets of professionalism in spite of past limited educational opportunities. Yet, many have survived and surpassed all expectations.
I agree that this community is plagued with an abundance of problems; however, it must be clarified that the root of the problem of leadership competency stems from those citizens who are capable of functioning as viable leaders refusing to come forward and demonstrate the leadership skills that are within them. Therefore, those who enter the leadership arena tend to feel that just having a political position attached to their name is enough and don’t take the position with the utmost seriousness and passion to expand their knowledge base.
In terms of the electrical system and being years behind in the technological world, I am in total agreement that this reality has plagued this community over the years.
At the end of 2017, the Municipal Energy Agency of Mississippi bill had decreased from a half-million dollars to less than three hundred thousand dollars. How that bill increased back to the prior amount, I don’t know. In addition to many accounts being brought up to current, the $50,000 tax lien on the city was lifted, the Public Employees’ Retirement System account was cleared, and we were able to get grants for the Public Works Department and the Water and Sewer Department. Although there were many accomplishments, the monumental problems still remained because of the decline in population and because the ongoing age-old problems exceeded the drop-in-the-bucket accomplishments.
The ownership of the city’s substation is part of the root of the problem. The age-old transformers and the total electrical substation are totally archaic.
Consequently, if we can’t get competent people to take leadership positions seriously and get assistance to bring the city into the technological age, then I agree to let us just close the doors and unincorporate this community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.