Editor, Commonwealth:
I would like to personally thank our community for coming together last week to assist our dialysis patients in a time of critical need. Transportation services for a lot of our patients were suspended due to road hazards or icy conditions. Some of our patients were unable to locate adequate transportation due to these hazards.
Greenwood Kidney Care reached out to multiple individuals who did not hesitate to assist in this crisis. For that we and our patients are grateful. It still amazes me what can be done when “we” work together as a team.
A big thank-you to Pafford Emergency Management Services, especially Tony Fabela and Freddie Parker; Fred Randle, Leflore County’s emergency management director; City Taxi Cab’s Willie Boone; the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department; and family and friends who assisted in getting our patients to their life-saving treatments during this critical time. You all are the real MVPs.
Kindness and compassion are powerful reminders that even in the midst of negativity and ill will, there are good deeds being done that are impacting people’s lives positively.
Thanks again for your service to our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.