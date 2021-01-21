Editor, Commonwealth:
On Jan. 5, Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams announced to the community that she had appointed a second city administrator to relieve the chief of police of some of his administrative duties after Jody Bradley, who had been working in the position of chief of police, was deemed to be incapable of gaining the required certification.
The City Council voted to hire Terrence Craft as the new chief of police at a lower salary than the previous chief, who had no law enforcement experience or certification. The council members agreed to hire Craft with a lower salary to allow the mayor to appoint Bradley as a second city administrator at the same salary as the newly hired chief.
The mayor and two city administrators mirror the commission form of government. In 1982, David Jordan, Robert Sims, James Moore and Sammie Lee Chestnut sued the city of Greenwood over that form of government, arguing that having a mayor and two commissioners disenfranchised and created invidious feelings among Black citizens.
The U.S. District Court defined the duties of commissioners as: One commissioner is in charge of streets and sanitation, while the other oversees police and fire departments. A comparative analogy of the duties of commissioners and administrators is identical. The court concluded that discrimination can be accomplished in this case by direct or circumstantial evidence that would justify the conclusion that decision makers, whether legislators, elected city officials or others representing the state or the city of Greenwood, selected or maintained the commission form of government “at least in part because of and not merely in spite of its adverse effect upon an identifiable group.” The court entered its decision in favor of the plaintiffs in 1984.
The Greenwood city ordinances say the following:
nSection 2-9: The executive and administrative power and duties of the municipality shall be exercised by the mayor.
nSection 2-10: A chief administrative officer shall be appointed by the mayor with the advice and consent of the council.
This means our City Council had to approve both the appointing of two city administrators and the lower salary offer to the new chief.
The mayor and two city administrators will control all resources to every department and remove any remedy for conflict or grievance resolution within the city government. The administrators answer only to the mayor and skip the City Council for accountability.
Most of our council members have lost sight of their commitment to the people who voted them into office. Municipal elections are upon us. It’s time for change for all citizens of Greenwood.
