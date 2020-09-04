Editor, Commonwealth:
I’ve been told that one of our city councilmen once made the comment, “Everything is about race.” If that really was said, it’s a sad comment, but one I’m beginning to believe may be true more and more in today’s USA.
Until Barack Obama became president, I (perhaps ignorantly so) thought that race relations in this country had become the best they had been in my lifetime. I was saddened, though, when America’s first half-Black President brought the issue of race to the White House as no other president before him ever had; and I don’t mean in a good way, either. I wonder if it was his 50% “white privilege” that caused him to do that? For whatever reason, why did he do it? Why would he do that? Whom did it help? What did it heal? To whom did it bring any honor, comfort, understanding or compassion?
I’m not in love with Donald Trump either, but I marvel at how liberal Democrats accuse Trump of bringing such racial division and tension to the forefront in our country, when, again, for his entire eight years in office, Barack Obama did everything in his power to make race an issue at every twist, turn and incident. Again, why? Obama and his Black attorney general, Eric Holder, who had the best opportunity in the world and perhaps in history to try to make race relations better, made more racially motivated and racially divisive decisions and comments than all other prior administrations combined. Again, why? What motivated that? What motivates racism in any person, Black or white or of any race? And who and how does it help?
I am also puzzled by people such as Derrick Washington, who recently wrote a letter to the Commonwealth complaining about how “loyalty to Trump is racially driven” (Aug. 25), when Barack Obama received over 95% of Black voters’ votes when he ran for president. Over 95%! Only 4% of Black voters voted for Sen. John McCain. That, to me, surely seems like “racially driven” loyalty. I daresay that if over 95% of white voters had voted for McCain, he would have beaten Obama not by a landslide but by an avalanche.
Obama was not nearly as experienced or qualified as McCain. So why would a candidate who was only half-Black and far less experienced, etc., get almost 100% of the Black vote? Could it have been merely because he was, in fact, at least half-Black? In his letter, Mr. Washington says, or at least intimates, that he may know why, and, in fact, that we all may. Do you?
Finally, how can people of one race consider their race any less racist than another? It seems to me that if you are a person who does that, you’re arguing that one race (and it’s usually the race you’re either a part or in favor of, isn’t it?) is better than another. But isn’t that part and parcel of the very definition of racism: a belief or opinion that one race is better than or superior to another, simply because of the race itself? That whole concept is, of course, nonsense. Racism, not to mention bigotry, envy, jealousy and, yes, hatred, especially hatred (to which even more recently Mr. Washington admitted) have existed in the world at least since Cain murdered Abel.
All of those sins were and still are born out of pride; from the pride that led the first humans to want to be God, to the pride that still causes people of different races to murder each other (and even innocent unborn babies), just like and no different than Cain murdered Abel — because they consider themselves and their race superior, “better,” more deserving, entitled and, yes, I’m sure, even less sinful. I wonder what God thinks about that attitude or belief? Mr. Washington may not know, but I believe I do know the answer to THAT question.
Clint Guenther
Greenwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.