Editor, Commonwealth:
I’m very concerned about our future as a nation.
Statistics have shown that in the presidential election of 2016, only 60% of eligible voters in the United States of America voted. That’s not good at all. We have a virus that is killing people daily. And we have some police officers who are hurting and even killing people. I feel sad at times, for it does not have to be this way. The words “vote” and “voting” do put your voice out there and show how responsible you are. People of all races, religions, disabilities and genders can have their voices heard.
But what I’m really concerned about is the safety and well-being of our youth and how we, as grown-ups, can be a great role model. I would like to see more community meetings as well as people getting informed about things such as mental health and drug abuse.
There is still hope for our country, our city and our nation to become better. If we all work together and sit at the table of sisterhood and brotherhood, we can work something out.
The people in politics and legislators can’t make our country better alone. It takes our Lord as well as everyone as a whole to make the country better. Let’s work with the police officers and show them that if we work together with our youth, we can overcome anything. And we, as mothers and fathers, also need to be more of a great example to our youth and each other. We can do this by just having better conversations with our youth and be willing to listen in order to understand what’s going on.
Small steps lead to big changes. And the changes can happen if we just put our pride aside and look at the facts more often then we do.
I love this community and the people here. I’m willing to help any way I can because, when we sit back and think, we all are family after all.
