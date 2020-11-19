Editor, Commonwealth:
Over 50 million abortions have been performed in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade legalized the procedure in 1973, and not one had a name. It is a shame on this country and a fraud on females. I wonder if those precious souls went to heaven. I wonder if the young women, in the still of the night, ever regretted their very sad decisions. But I don’t blame them, for they were young and scared and in a difficult situation. They were vulnerable, and the system took advantage of them.
These trusting young women, by the tens of thousands, were told by their older superiors that an abortion is the easy remedy to their problem. A brief inconvenience! Then, they said, these women can continue their lives as if nothing ever happened because no one will ever know. But the women will always know.
In the hours after the procedure, I cannot imagine any scenario of celebration. No party to praise the political victory of Roe v. Wade. No one ever mentioned the emotional disaster that may by waiting on the woman. She alone will very well bear the heavy burden of regret for all her days, knowing that 9-pound intruder instead might have become her best friend one day and shared secrets and laughter or even become her eyes and ears.
The key issue is not whether abortion is legal or not, but rather is the state pro-child or not?
After millions of abortions, it is obvious that Uncle Sam is anti-child. So we must ask why. It so happened, and I don’t think it a coincidence, that a famous book was published in 1968 that could give us an answer.
Yes, five years before Roe v. Wade, the enormously successful “The Population Bomb” hit the bookstores. With its grave warnings, this book captivated this country and half the world with its predictions of doom as a consequence of world overpopulation.
In 1968, our war in Vietnam was at its height. There was rioting in the streets, and Bobby Kennedy was slain. I would have thought that the Washington elite would have had more pressing issues to ponder than how to eliminate millions of U.S. children, but I would have been wrong. Apparently after reading this very influential book, their goal became population reduction. This duplicitous decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, under the guise of helping women, did just the opposite, but it achieved its real goal 50 million times. Then, to add insult to injury, the revenue lost from the millions who never worked is recuperated by allowing millions of “illegals” to work here instead.
Through human history, there have always been families, but legal marriage, as we know it, is a relatively recent development. But there is one thing that hasn’t changed over time. There is no stronger human bond than the one between a mother and her child. Hence, there is no celebration for the childless anywhere on Earth.
Children belong to the future or in the reflection; they bring out the child in us all. They are miracles because they make us better people. They give us the gift of happiness. They are trust personified in tiny bodies.
O bless the little children, for they take us to where love is. They make us feel important. Parents are blessed beyond measure because their children love them and make them immortal. Truly, little lives matter.
