Editor, Commonwealth:
The analogy drawn by Cal Thomas in his Jan. 23 column (“Coming to America”) between Joe Biden’s immigration philosophy/policies and the insurrection at our nation’s capitol on Jan. 6 is the biggest journalistic stretch I’ve ever seen. At the same time as he’s drawing the analogy, he makes it clear that he believes in a (negative) cause and effect with regard to the former but doesn’t believe that Donald Trump’s (and others’) words at the rally on Jan. 6 amounted to incitement of the ensuing insurrection. He implies that blaming Trump in any way is just a figment of the imagination of the “left.”
First of all, in case someone would like some personal clarification, I am a conservative who abstained in the last two elections. Not to oversimplify, but I knew I couldn’t vote for Donald Trump when he mocked a disabled reporter and sought to diminish John McCain’s military service and heroism because he, Trump, “likes people who weren’t captured.” My objections snowballed from there; and I found that, sadly, I could not accept at face value a lot of the conservative “news” or commentary that I had, perhaps naively even then, trusted so completely in the past.
As for Biden’s immigration policies, some are much too liberal for me. At the same time, I could not bear seeing thousands of children in cages at our Southern border in 2018, hundreds of whom have never been reunited with their families and some of whom were actually adopted out. How can the government just steal people’s babies like that? What an elitist attitude!
Beyond that, I strongly believe in legal, vetted asylum for people fleeing for their lives from murderous regimes in their own countries. Here’s a link to an article that was helpful to me on this subject: www.americanimmigrationcouncil.org/research/asylum-united-states.
As for the rally and subsequent storming and breaching of the Capitol, are we not to believe our own eyes? Certainly, it was not one rally (or one tweet) that was responsible. It was a culmination of 5½ years of Trumpian dog whistles that finally took a subgroup of his supporters completely over the edge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.