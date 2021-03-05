Editor, Commonwealth:
Are you serious? Reopening the state of Mississippi in full capacity without masks is a big, big mistake at this stage. Who is advising Tate Reeves? The governor of Texas? I can't believe we keep voting for these incompetent individuals to speak for us.
People, listen to the experts. Reeves is not a scientist or physician. Most of us want to socialize and travel, but not at the expense of contracting COVID and dying.
Do not let these airheads dictate your health and your life. As I stated earlier, Mississippi is in no way ready to reopen for business or social gatherings.
Maybe Tate Reeves has not experienced the loss of loved ones during this devastating year. Maybe he has.
Some Mississippians in rural areas may not have experienced losses as much as some progressive cities in Mississippi have. But they need to have compassion and respect for their fellow citizens.
This pandemic is real. Keep your masks on until the scientists have deemed it safe to be unmasked. No place is safe until such time is warranted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.