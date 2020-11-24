Editor, Commonwealth:
Why is my beloved newspaper, The Greenwood Commonwealth, allowing such angry speech, bordering on hate speech, to be printed on the editorial page?
Don’t explain to me about free speech. I know all about free speech. But I also know the editors have a good deal of leeway regarding what is printed and what is not.
I have always loved my hometown newspaper. In the early 2000s, I read old issues (1942) of the Commonwealth for research purposes. It was eye-opening.
The politics of that era were quite contentious, but they were mostly about issues on the federal, state and local levels. Even at that, it seemed a fairer account of the tough politics of that era, which, by the way, are fascinating. If someone opposed a political decision, it was strongly opposed and sometimes directed at groups but not in such a personal way.
Fast forward to today. Times have certainly changed with how the Commonwealth operates.
I do not want to read about personal attacks in the letters to the editor or anywhere else on the editorial page. If someone has a political beef, then stay on point. Otherwise, your argument is a turnoff, and angry speech hurts your cause. Frankly, I am surprised that the Commonwealth prints those personal attacks.
What is good journalism? What I was taught in journalism class at Leflore County High School is not what I am seeing in the 2020 Commonwealth.
I would hope that we rise above politics and get back to journalism.
