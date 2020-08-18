Editor, Commonwealth:
I stumbled across your recent editorial telling us that Gov. Tater “lacked humility” (“Reeves might refer to himself less,” Aug. 7).
Now coming from a guy who spends hours every day developing essays telling us what he thinks is true and what he thinks we ought to believe on subjects ranging from biological science to global finance to the kitchen sink, and then publishing those admonitions for the world population to see on the internet and locally on paper, such an assessment about someone's “lack of humility” is quite rich.
I would suggest that the topic of “humility” is perhaps one that is above or below the extensive range of your expertise. I’m not sure which, but I am certain you know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.