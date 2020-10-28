Editor, Commonwealth:
In the event that a party bent on imposing godless secularism takes control of the government, America is in for a winter that will have nothing to do with climate change. The party to which I refer has been waging a war on Christianity for some time now.
When party officials moved to restore references to God in their platform in 2012, they were booed. I saw and heard it live on C-Span. (Were you watching?) At the 2015 Women on the World Summit, that party’s nominee declared, “Deep-seated religious beliefs have to be changed.” (Were you listening?) In a later speech, that nominee dedicated her campaign to the nation’s largest abortion provider. (Did you share her sentiment for Planned Parenthood?)
These are dangerous signals from a party whose political philosophy has not changed, only its candidates. That party’s members have questioned the religious affiliations and beliefs of those nominated for government office, particularly judicial but also executive and legislative. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos have been labeled “extremists” for their beliefs in traditional marriage and school options. Pro-life Illinois Congressman Dan Lipinski, a Democrat, was abandoned by his own party in this year’s primary — and lost. Federal nominees have been asked such questions as “Do you consider yourself an orthodox Catholic?” and “If you are confirmed, do you intend to end your membership with (a church-affiliated) organization?”
Article VI of the U.S. Constitution provides that “no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States” (emphasis added). Those party members don’t care. Many of them wish to do away with parts of the Constitution, and some would replace the Constitution itself. They have said so. A party that always seems interested in promoting freedom when it concerns matters involving sex, but not religion and guns, bothers me.
There seems to be a “punish them” attitude against those with religious beliefs, including life matters that are recognized in the Declaration of Independence and the First Amendment. One former presidential candidate, during the 2020 primary, said that his solution for subduing those with religious beliefs contrary to the party platform was to punish their churches with heavy taxes. He also described his main solution for gun control: confiscation. It should bother anyone who is relying on the protections of the law under the guarantees of the Constitution that the same man has been mentioned for a cabinet office where he can carry out the platform.
You may not have a religion, or even a belief in God. You may not own a gun. You may have no interest, one way or other, about the elimination of innocent life even past birth. (The Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act was rejected last year by one party.) But do you want an anti-Christian secularism imposed on your neighbor by a political party that is promising to restrict freedoms — the freedom to exercise religious beliefs; the freedom to bear arms; the freedom of life itself? If you are apathetic to your neighbors losing freedoms they cherish, and don’t stand up for them, one day a freedom dear to you may be taken. And your neighbor may not be here to stand up for you.
I am not a minister or preacher; and this is not preaching, this is opining. Even should the would-be ruling party win and do everything to take God out of government, I am confident it will never be able to take God out of America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.