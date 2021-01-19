Editor, Commonwealth:
Greenwood Leflore Hospital’s emergency room is awesome.
My mom was diagnosed with COVID-19 while in the ER. The nurses, ER tech and the radiology techs were kind and professional. The doctor explained that my mom met the criteria for getting an experimental drug called Bamlanimivab, which impedes the progression of the virus. We were given information and allowed the opportunity to decide in private. My mom agreed to take the medicine. They explained that it was a long process, but everything went just as they described.
Four hours after we got home, she was asking for real food again. The next day she was using her exercise bike again. Today (Jan. 14), nine days later, she is back to normal.
Not all hospitals are using this medicine. It has been released as an emergency treatment while awaiting U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.
Greenwood Leflore Hospital is on the cutting edge of COVID treatment. Thank you all for a job well done. Now my mom can look forward to her 88th birthday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.