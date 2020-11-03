Editor, Commonwealth:
By the time anyone reads this, no doubt your vote will probably have already been cast, even if the results of the presidential election are not in. One way or the other, one candidate will win, and the other will lose. I hope that everyone will remember a few things about the election and its results, though.
First, God is sovereign. That does not just mean that He knows who will win the election, but that He has the power and the right to choose its winner — which He will, which He does. In Isaiah 45:7, God says, “I form the light and create darkness. I bring prosperity and create disaster. I, the Lord, do all these things.” God has caused (or allowed, if that’s what you choose to believe) even evil men and women throughout history to come to power, but He has used them all to bring about the purpose for which he chose for them to be used in advance.
Ralph Erskine, a Scottish theologian who lived in the early 1700s, had this to say about God’s sovereignty and involvement in government: “Think not (that) the government is out of Christ’s hand, when men are doing many sad things, and giving many heavy blows to the work of God.” (Sound familiar?) Erskine goes on to say, “No, no; men are but His hand; and it is the hand of God that justifies and is righteously lying heavy upon His people. Look above men, then! You have not to do with them; there is a turn of matters, just as He is pleased to turn His hand.”
God is not worried or intimidated by any man or political party, even though they may not care about or even acknowledge Him. And even if He allows evil people to come to power and even flourish for a while, as God said about the Amalekites, He has a day planned for their destruction, too. Remember Adolph Hitler’s Third Reich that was supposed to last for a thousand years; it lasted for all of 12, and resulted not in glory for the Germans, but in their judgment and everlasting shame.
So, try not to worry about who will (or won’t) be our next president. God has already made that decision. That is not at all to say that we should not vote or be concerned about our government, because Christ Himself was concerned about and involved in the government of His day. But just as God also says in Psalm 127:1, “Unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labor in vain.” Unless it’s the person God has chosen, our vote doesn’t matter at all.
One final thing: God also says that He takes no pleasure in the death of the wicked, but would rather they turn from their ways to Him, and live (Ezekiel 33:11), just as He has called those who know Him to turn to Him and live. God also warns us not to gloat over our enemies, or He will see and turn His wrath away from them (Proverbs 24:17-18), because “He causes His sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and unrighteous” (Matthew 5:45).
One day God will establish on earth His government, the head of which will be Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior. There will be no more political parties, no more polls, no more elections, only Him and His elect. So until that day comes, pray for guidance on how to vote, if you have not already cast it; and then pray for the peace that comes in knowing the result, although it may not be as we would like, is what our sovereign God determines it will be.
