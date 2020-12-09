Editor, Commonwealth:
On behalf of the town of North Carrollton, I would like to thank the Cherokee Rose Garden Club for its hard work with the Christmas decorations in our town. They have provided a beautiful display at the four-way stop sign at the “old well” here in the center of town and another at the Carrollton/North Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department.
We appreciate the garden club president, Betty Downs, and all the members for the dedication and time they gave to help our town. Also back in October before the pilgrimage, the garden club did a beautiful fall display at the fire station.
Working together makes a difference, and the Cherokee Rose Garden Club’s efforts have been a great contribution to North Carrollton. Its commitment to our community is very much appreciated.
We look forward to working with the garden club in future efforts here in North Carrollton.
