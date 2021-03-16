Editor, Commonwealth:
I’m glad to hear that Delta Electric and C Spire are working to bring broadband to underserved rural areas. In 2021, this is a much-needed service.
But I would like to know what is considered “rural” and/or “undeserved”? There has been no mention of bringing broadband to Sidon, Schlater or Morgan City. You can’t get more “rural” or “underserved” than these areas.
I live outside the city limits of Sidon, where there is no internet service available. Until recently I had DSL through AT&T, but it has been phased out with no replacement options. We can no longer use our smart TVs for streaming services or our computers for business or pleasure. There is only satellite TV out here, which offers no internet services. So we are in a fix.
I was really excited to learn that Delta Electric is going to use a grant to bring broadband to many of its customers, only to find (from the map in their monthly circular and their announcement in the newspaper) that there are no plans to include us. We need this service, too.
I don’t have young children, but many people in these areas do. How are they keeping up with virtual learning? What is the solution?
