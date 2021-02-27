Editor, Commonwealth:
It seems that we always complain when bad things happen, but so rarely give thanks when good things happen. I thought I would share something positive for our community about a complete stranger who went out of his way to do something nice for me, expecting nothing in return.
During the week of the ice/snow storm, I was westbound on Carrollton Avenue. As I approached the railroad crossing, the red lights flashed and the gates came down. I was caught by the train. It wasn’t a very long train, so only a minor inconvenience, until I tried to move. I had stopped as far back as I could so I wouldn’t have to take off going uphill, but evidently I was still too close to the incline. My car was going nowhere.
At this point, traffic was coming across the tracks and I had a few vehicles behind me, one of which was a white pickup. As he went around me, I noticed him looking at me, and I thought to myself how great it would be if he could help me, but that was just wishful thinking.
As the other cars drove past, I pondered my situation and what I could do to get myself out of this mess. About that time, the white pickup came back across the tracks and the driver asked if I wanted him to bump me across. In the most grateful voice I could muster, I told him I would love it if he could help me.
In just a few seconds, he had turned around and pushed me across the tracks, where I could get on my way. The other side was still very slick and there was nowhere to pull aside where I could get out and thank this man for his unselfish act of kindness. All I could do was roll down my window and give a big wave of thanks. He rolled down his window and gave me a wave of acknowledgment.
Since that moment, it’s bothered me that I didn’t get a chance to meet this man and really let him know how much I appreciated his help. At this point in the week, people were still only on the road if they needed to be, so I’m sure this man had something else that he was going to do, but he put his needs aside to help me.
I believe we are all called to act like this man, but so many of us, myself included, rarely do. I hope you will print this letter, mainly because I would like for this man, whom I may never meet, to know that his act of kindness did not go unnoticed.
But even if the man never sees this letter, maybe it will serve as a reminder to all of us that maybe we should slow down a little bit and extend a helping hand whenever we can.
